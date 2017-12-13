'I, Tonya' Director On The Tonya Harding Saga

With guest host Tom Gjelten.

Twenty-plus years after the whack heard ’round the world, we’re talking with Craig Gillespie, the director of the new Tonya Harding biopic “I, Tonya.” We’ll also talk to sports reporters who covered the attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan.

Guests:

Craig Gillespie, director of the 2017 biopic “I, Tonya.”

Alice Cook, Olympic figure skater and former sports reporter for Boston TV station WBZ. ( @alicemcook)

Christine Brennan, national and international sports columnist for USA Today. ( @cbrennansports)

Trailer of “I, Tonya”

The big story from the 1994 Winter Olympics was the figure skating competition between Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan. A rough-edged competitor in Tonya, a refined beauty in Nancy. A new film revisits the story, featuring the brutal attack on Nancy before the competition but also presenting Tonya in human terms, as a fragile, even tragic figure. This hour, On Point: I, Tonya, the Tonya Harding biopic. — Tom Gjelten

