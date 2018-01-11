Such Cryptocurrency. So Amaze.
In 2013, Jackson Palmer started paying close attention to cryptocurrencies — bitcoin, and everything that came after. Things seemed a little bubbly.
Also big back in 2013: Doge, an Internet meme that featured an adorable dog and strange syntax.
Jackson sent off a random tweet about "Dogecoin" — just a throwaway joke. But one thing led to another, and Dogecoin became a real thing. Jackson tried to keep Dogecoin light and fun — it was for learning about cryptocurrency, and giving money to charity.
Then things turned dark.
On today's show, Jackson tells us the story of Dogecoin — a joke that is now worth $1.4 billion.
Music by . Find us: Twitter / Facebook .
Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts , PocketCasts and .
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.