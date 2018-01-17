© 2020 WFAE
Saudi Arabia After Oil: An IPO, Tech Jobs, and Yanni

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Cardiff Garcia
Published January 17, 2018 at 4:06 PM EST
Everybody needs oil. Saudi Arabia has a lot of oil. So the country has had an endless supply of money.

Then, things started changing. The U.S. started producing more oil, which means Saudi Arabia can't control world oil prices like they used to. Also, it's become clear that the world isn't going to run on oil forever.

Now, a young crown prince is trying to figure out how to save his country before the money runs out. Part of the plan: A Greek, new-age keyboardist.

