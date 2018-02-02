© 2020 WFAE
Battle Of The Super Bowl Playlists: Philly Over Everybody

XPN | By Talia Schlanger
Published February 2, 2018 at 5:00 AM EST
Brent Celek #87 and LeGarrette Blount #29 of the Philadelphia Eagles
Last Sunday, Philadelphia's own The War on Drugs won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album. We consider that a sign. Sure as the National Chicken Council's prediction Americans will consume 1.35 billion chicken wings this weekend, the birds (aka Philadelphia Eagles) are going to take the bowl.

On any regular day at World Cafe, we take an open-minded, unbiased and borderless approach to bringing the best music to your ears. But we make this show at in Philly, home of the Eagles. So from the City of Brotherly Love, Sisterly Affection and Crisco-greased poles, we present our Superior Super Bowl Playlist: Philly Over Everybody. Labelle. Hall & Oates. Boyz II Men. Todd Rundgren. The Roots. Kurt Vile. DJ Jazzy Jeff! It's over 10.5 hours of local musical pride, guaranteed to make the most die-hard Patriots fan Eagles-green with envy. This playlist is best enjoyed for pre-game snacking, drowning out anything the Mayor of Minneapolis has to say about our fans, scoring any number of the Eagles' epic celebration dances mid-game or post-victory blaring at absolutely obnoxious, reputation-affirming volume.

We hear WBUR has their own Boston-centric playlist up today, too. We're not even going to include a hyperlink here. You can google it if you really want evidence of Philly's undisputable sonic dominance by comparison. I mean, come on, what amazing bands are even from Boston other than Boston? *

FLY EAGLES FLY!

Click here to see WXPN's Spotify playlist.

*See you on Monday when, no matter what happens Sunday, we at World Cafe will cease our chirping and resume our all-encompassing unbiased approach to musical discovery. And Amelia Meath, of Sylvan Esso and of the Boston area, please, please forgive me.

Talia Schlanger
Talia Schlanger hosts World Cafe, which is distributed by NPR and produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania. She got her start in broadcasting at the CBC, Canada's national public broadcaster. She hosted CBC Radio 2 Weekend Mornings on radio and was the on-camera host for two seasons of the television series CBC Music: Backstage,as well as several prime-time music TV specials for CBC, including the Quietest Concert Ever: On Fundy's Ocean Floor. Schlanger also guest hosted various flagship shows on CBC Radio One, including As It Happens, Day 6and Because News. Schlanger also won a Canadian Screen Award as a producer for CBC Music Presents: The Beetle Roadtrip Sessions, a cross-country rock 'n' roll road trip.
