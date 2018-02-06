Secretary Of State Tillerson Tours Latin America With Focus On Venezuela Crisis

Rex Tillerson will wrap up his first tour of Latin America as U.S. secretary of state Wednesday. His focus is to drum up support in the region as the U.S. considers applying more pressure on the Venezuelan government, amid the country’s worsening political and humanitarian crisis.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Tim Padgett ( @TimPadgett2), Americas editor with WLRN in Miami.

