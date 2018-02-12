© 2020 WFAE
In One New Hampshire Town, Building A Downtown Commercial Center From Scratch

Published February 12, 2018 at 1:52 PM EST

There’s been a steady shift in how many Americans prefer to live: a movement away from suburbia and a car-based existence, and a growing preference for walkable communities, urban centers and traditional Main Streets. In one very old New Hampshire town, Londonderry, private developers are trying to build a new shopping and residential district from scratch.

Todd Bookman ( @toddbookman) from New Hampshire Public Radio reports.

