Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict - after the debacle on "The Bachelor," what will be the next big reality show scandal?

Now, panel, what will be the scandal to rock the world of reality TV? Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Mike Pence will win "Dancing With The Stars" as the first celebrity to win "Dancing" all by himself.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Tara Clancy.

TARA CLANCY: Big scandal in "The Great British Bake Off" when it is discovered that the winner was not, in fact, British, but a short lesbian from Queens who was able to drop her accent just to get on the show. I love that show. I love that show. I want to be on.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: After a recount, I am forced to return my "Last Comic Standing" crown, which no one knew I won.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Alonzo Bodden and our new panelist Tara Clancy. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.