Dinosaur Skeletons Are Now Living Room Designer Accessories

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. All right. Among the things you might expect to find at an upscale auction house - priceless paintings, antique furniture - today an auction house in France is putting the skeletons of two Jurassic-era dinosaurs up for sale. This is a growing trend, apparently - dinosaur skeletons being used to decorate people's living rooms. The auction house says that meat-eating dinos fetch a higher price than herbivores. The reason, they say, is simple. People like the teeth. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.