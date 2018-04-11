© 2020 WFAE
Episode 661: The Less Deadly Catch

By Jess Jiang
Robert Smith
Published April 11, 2018 at 6:09 PM EDT
Alaskan fisherman David Fry and his baited hooks.

Note: This episode originally ran in 2015.

What kind of person would go out in a tiny boat in dangerous weather to catch fish for 24 hours straight? Everyone. Well, everyone in Homer, Alaska.

Halibut fishermen in Alaska used to defy storms, exhaustion and good judgment. That's because they could only fish in these handful of 24-hour periods. It was called the derby, and the derby made fishing the deadliest job in America. But then the government totally changed the system.

Today on the show, the economic fix that made fishing safer. And why a lot of people hate it.

