'The Great Revolt' In The Voting Booth

Donald Trump’s victory in 2016 may have surprised a lot of people, but that doesn’t mean it was a fluke.

Journalists, pundits, professors and political strategists have spent over a year analyzing how Trump won. In their new book The Great Revolt, columnist Salena Zito and Republican strategist Brad Todd look at who Trump won. Who are the voters who put them over the top?

Are they angry rural racists? Are they, as one study suggests, afraid of losing their status in a diversifying nation with an increasingly high-tech economy?

To find the answer, Zito and Todd talked with the people who helped put President Trump in the White House. We’ll talk with the authors about their book, the forces that elected the president, and how this revolt might fare in future elections.

“The Great Revolt” by Salena Zito and Brad Todd does much to tell the story of our great Election victory. The Forgotten Men & Women are forgotten no longer!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2018

GUESTS

Salena Zito, Pittsburgh-based reporter for the Washington Examiner; columnist, the New York Post; co-author, “The Great Revolt”; @SalenaZito

Brad Todd, Founding partner of OnMessage Inc., a Republican advertising and opinion firm; co-author of “The Great Revolt”; @BradOnMessage

For more, visit https://the1a.org.

© 2018 WAMU 88.5 – American University Radio.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.