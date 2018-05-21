Stacey And Cardiff Take On The Commencement Speech

The commencement speech is a proud tradition. Or at least it's a tradition.

And since no college invited Stacey and Cardiff to give a commencement speech, they're taking to the podcast to offer their own brand of evidence-based wisdom for new college grads.

Links:

Highest Educational Levels Reached by Adults in the U.S. Since 1940

The Education Wage Premium Contributes to Wage Inequality

High income improves evaluation of life but not emotional well-being

Oh no you didn't!

Why Our Brains Fall for False Expertise, and How to Stop It

Long commutes make you fat, tired, and miserable

Opportunity Costs Surrounding Exercise and Dietary Behaviors

The welcome, belated backlash to the open-plan office

The Open-Office Trap

Music: " "

Find us: Twitter / Facebook .

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts , PocketCasts and .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.