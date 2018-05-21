Stacey And Cardiff Take On The Commencement Speech
The commencement speech is a proud tradition. Or at least it's a tradition.
And since no college invited Stacey and Cardiff to give a commencement speech, they're taking to the podcast to offer their own brand of evidence-based wisdom for new college grads.
Links:
Highest Educational Levels Reached by Adults in the U.S. Since 1940
The Education Wage Premium Contributes to Wage Inequality
High income improves evaluation of life but not emotional well-being
Why Our Brains Fall for False Expertise, and How to Stop It
Long commutes make you fat, tired, and miserable
Opportunity Costs Surrounding Exercise and Dietary Behaviors
The welcome, belated backlash to the open-plan office
Music: " "
Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts , PocketCasts and .
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.