Amishi Jha: How Can We Pay Better Attention To Our Attention?

By NPR/TED Staff
Published May 25, 2018 at 10:28 AM EDT

Part 3 of theTED Radio Hour episode Attention Please .

About Amishi Jha's TED Talk

What exactly is attention, and how can we reclaim it? Neuroscientist Amishi Jha says there's a powerful link between mindfulness, meditation and attention.

About Amishi Jha

Amishi Jha is a neuroscientist whose research focuses on attention, working memory and mindfulness.

She is an associate professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Miami, and the director of Contemplative Neuroscience for the UMindfulness Initiative.

Jha received her BS in Psychology from the University of Michigan, and her PhD in Psychology from the University of California-Davis.

NPR/TED Staff