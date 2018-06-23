Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the first thing our new American Space Force does - Alonzo Bodden?

ALONZO BODDEN: Hopefully, the first act of Space Force will be to remake "Solo" because that was just horrible.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: They're going to take "Star Trek's" Prime Directive and get corporate sponsorship so it becomes Amazon Prime Directive.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Mo Rocca.

MO ROCCA: The first assignment will be to troll Pluto - weak, not a planet, sad.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks goes to also to Alonzo Bodden, Faith Salie and Mo Rocca. Thanks to Chris Ruigomez and the staff and crew at Tanglewod in beautiful Lenox, Mass. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.