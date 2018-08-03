Beating The Clock On Jobs (Summer) Friday

Five labor market indicators, one minute each. They are:

1) This year, the average number of jobs added to the economy each month has been 215,000, an increase on last year's average of 182,000.

/ U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

2) The share of adults between the ages of 25 and 54 with a job is now 79.5 percent.

/ U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

3) The manufacturing sector has added 327,000 jobs in the past year, which represents a faster pace of job creation than the overall economy — a reversal of the trend from a few years ago.

/ U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

4) The unemployment rate for high school graduates with no college experience has fallen to 4%.

/ U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

5) The number of part-time workers who would rather be working full-time has been falling, and they now account for only 2.8 percent of the labor force.

/ U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

