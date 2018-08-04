Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, after sharks, what's the next must-have item for rich people? Alonzo Bodden.
ALONZO BODDEN: Well, I was going to say poor people...
(LAUGHTER)
BODDEN: ...And then Roxanne pointed out to me they've been collecting those for years, so...
(LAUGHTER)
BODDEN: I'm going to say it's a Bigfoot.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.
ROXANNE ROBERTS: A one-of-a-kind $15,000 ostrich jacket - slightly used but comes with a one-way ticket to the Ukraine.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Adam Burke.
ADAM BURKE: A coat made out of Paul Manafort.
(LAUGHTER)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden...
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: ...Roxanne Roberts, Adam Burke. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you at Millennium Park, downtown Chicago, next week.
(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)
SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.