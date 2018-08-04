Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, after sharks, what's the next must-have item for rich people? Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: Well, I was going to say poor people...

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: ...And then Roxanne pointed out to me they've been collecting those for years, so...

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: I'm going to say it's a Bigfoot.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: A one-of-a-kind $15,000 ostrich jacket - slightly used but comes with a one-way ticket to the Ukraine.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: A coat made out of Paul Manafort.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden...

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...Roxanne Roberts, Adam Burke. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you at Millennium Park, downtown Chicago, next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.