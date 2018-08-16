Aretha Franklin's Ties To Washington, D.C., Shed Light On Legendary Career

Aretha Franklin died Thursday the age of 76 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The undisputed “Queen of Soul” sang with matchless style on classics like “Think,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and her signature song, “Respect.”

WAMU’s Mikaela Lefrak( @mikafrak) reports Franklin had a connection to Washington, D.C., that spanned her decadeslong career, and brought her powerhouse voice to the nation’s capital many times — including some of the most iconic events in the city’s recent history.

