Call The Midwife Back

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Julia Simon
Published September 10, 2018 at 4:15 PM EDT
Whitney Jones with her daughter, Raya. Before giving birth, Whitney struggled to find a midwife because of Alabama's restrictive laws.
Until recently, it was a misdemeanor in Alabama for a certified professional midwife to deliver a baby. That changed last year, and there are now 12 certified professional midwives in the state. Pregnant women now have more options when it comes to birth, and because vaginal births cost less than surgical options like a cesarean section, that change could lead to some serious cost savings.

About a third of babies born in the U.S. are delivered via C-section. But a recent study suggests that number might be too high. More midwives could help get that number down, and cut healthcare costs.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

