Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will be the next video game character to make the headlines? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: It will be when Namco reveals that Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man are the same person, and they were just way ahead of this whole gender fluidity thing.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Hoping to capitalize off the recent "Sesame Street" news, Nintendo has announced that Mario and Donkey Kong have been in a same-sex relationship for 37 years.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tara Clancy.

TARA CLANCY: Sonic the Hedgehog, when it is revealed in the next tell-all book that Kellyanne Conway fashions her little hedgehog after it - you know...

(LAUGHTER)

CLANCY: ...Spiky and gelled, intimidating.

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, panel, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Adam Burke and Tara Clancy. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. We'll see you in Los Angeles.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Griffith Park next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.