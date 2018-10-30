© 2020 WFAE
People Gather To Watch Pumpkin Boat Set Sail

Published October 30, 2018 at 6:24 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. I mean, really, why just put a carved pumpkin on your porch when you could climb inside it and float down a river? The owner of York Maze, an attraction in Britain, captained a 1,300-pound pumpkin. He hoped Guinness would declare it the world's largest pumpkin boat. Sadly, Guinness has no such category. His voyage did draw a crowd.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: (Cheering).

GREENE: Small one - maybe saving their energy for the Christmas tree boat in eight weeks. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition