The Best Day For Payday

By Paddy Hirsch
Published October 30, 2018 at 4:02 PM EDT
payday

Most Americans get paid biweekly, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. One of our listeners wanted to know why. Is it better than getting paid weekly, monthly or any other day? So we called history professor Nelson Lichtenstein from the University of California at Santa Barbara to find out the story behind the pay cycle.

Paddy Hirsch