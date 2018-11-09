The 401(k) Turns 40

40 years ago, the 401(k) was plucked from deep within the tax code and brought into the world. Today, it's the most common retirement plan in the country with millions of people contributing trillions of dollars. But it's not without its critics. Today on the show, The Indicator and Planet Money come together to celebrate the mighty 401(k).

