College Side Hustle

The number of students going to college and university has been falling for the better part of a decade. Since 2011, enrollment of both undergrads and graduate students at degree-granting institutions has declined by 1.7 million students — a drop of 9 percent, according to the National Student Clearinghouse.

Fewer students means less money for colleges, so many are getting creative and finding new and innovative — and sometimes tacky — ways to make money. They're doing everything from licensing their logos to offering certificates to selling condiments to renting out empty dorms.

Music by . Find us: Twitter / Facebook .

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts , PocketCasts and NPR One .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.