© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

College Side Hustle

By Cardiff Garcia
Sally Herships
Published November 27, 2018 at 4:50 PM EST
CAMBRIDGE, MA - AUGUST 30: Pedestrians walk into the Harvard Yard at Harvard University on August 30, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The U.S. Justice Department sided with Asian-Americans suing Harvard over admissions policy. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

The number of students going to college and university has been falling for the better part of a decade. Since 2011, enrollment of both undergrads and graduate students at degree-granting institutions has declined by 1.7 million students — a drop of 9 percent, according to the National Student Clearinghouse.

Fewer students means less money for colleges, so many are getting creative and finding new and innovative — and sometimes tacky — ways to make money. They're doing everything from licensing their logos to offering certificates to selling condiments to renting out empty dorms.

Music by . Find us: Twitter / Facebook .

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts , PocketCasts and NPR One .

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Cardiff Garcia
Cardiff Garcia is a co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money podcast, along with Stacey Vanek Smith. He joined NPR in November 2017.
See stories by Cardiff Garcia
Sally Herships