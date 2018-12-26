© 2020 WFAE
Indicators Of The Year: Housing

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Published December 26, 2018 at 3:15 PM EST
13 percent

2018 marked the 10-year anniversary of a nationwide housing crisis. It was a calamity that triggered a credit crunch and a financial meltdown that brought the entire global economy to its knees. A decade on, the economy has recovered. Housing has come back, too, but a lot more slowly. And over the last year, that uptick lost some of its momentum. Today on The Indicator, we talk with Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman about why housing is still in the dumps.

Stacey Vanek Smith
Stacey Vanek Smith is the co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money .She's also a correspondent for Planet Money, where she covers business and economics. In this role, Smith has followed economic stories down the muddy back roads of Oklahoma to buy 100 barrels of oil; she's traveled to Pune, India, to track down the man who pitched the country's dramatic currency devaluation to the prime minister; and she's spoken with a North Korean woman who made a small fortune smuggling artificial sweetener in from China.
See stories by Stacey Vanek Smith