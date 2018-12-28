Cleveland Browns Are On The Verge Of A Winning Record

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. This song came out in 1998 to celebrate football returning to Cleveland. The Browns were back.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "HERE WE GO AGAIN")

THE BROWNS ALL-STAR BAND: (Singing) The Browns are going to show you how the game is played. Here we go again.

GREENE: There have been some rough years. But finally this weekend, the Browns will go for their first winning record in 11 years. Now, I need the Browns to win. If they beat Baltimore, my Steelers can make the playoffs. But this isn't about Pittsburgh. I just want Cleveland to be happy.