Cow Tumbles Out Of Trailer Bound For Slaughterhouse

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a cow that got away. It was in a trailer bound for the slaughterhouse when it tumbled out. The cow suffered cuts and scrapes, as one does when falling on a highway, but stood and walked along Interstate 80. Police alerted an animal shelter. The New Jersey Herald says if the cow recovers from her injuries, she can stay there. It said the cow fell from the trailer as if by accident. But who's to say the motivations of a cow? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.