Lightning Fill In The Blanks

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now onto our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer now with two points. Chioke, can you give us the scores?

CHIOKE I’ANSON: Mo and Adam are tied with three. Negin has two.

SAGAL: All right. Negin, you're in third place. You're going to be up first. The clock will start when I begin your first question. Fill in the blank. On Thursday, Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of blank, announced a ban in that country of semi-automatic weapons.

NEGIN FARSAD: New Zealand.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, President Trump announced plans to nominate a former Delta pilot to lead the blank.

FARSAD: Federal Aviation department.

SAGAL: Administration.

FARSAD: Administration.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: I'll give it to you. This week, the Fed said...

MO ROCCA: The FAD.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This week, the Fed said that no blank hikes were planned for the remainder of 2019.

FARSAD: Interest rates.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, search giant blank unveiled a Stadia, their new gaming system.

FARSAD: Google?

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, police in China have apologized for using a suspect's blank on a wanted poster.

FARSAD: Fingerprint?

SAGAL: His elementary school photo.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This week, Robert Kraft, the owner of the blanks, filed a motion to stop the release of illicit videos taken at a spa.

FARSAD: New England Patriots.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A woman...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Shocked her friends when she sent out an invitation for her wedding despite the fact that her boyfriend blanked.

FARSAD: Sang in a falsetto voice.

SAGAL: No. She sent out the invitations to the wedding despite the fact that her boyfriend had not yet proposed.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The woman says she took an online quiz that suggested she might get married this year. So she ran with it...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...And sent out wedding invites to her close friends and family. The bride-to-be-to-be's guests say they're excited for the I dos, which, in this case, are short for I do not have a fiance.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: All right. Chioke, how did Negin do on our quiz?

I’ANSON: Negin got five right for 10 more points. She now has 12 points and the lead.

SAGAL: All right. Very good, Negin.

(CHEERING)

SAGAL: We have flipped a coin, and Mo has elected to go next. So here we go. Mo, fill in the blank. On Wednesday, President Trump said that he supported the public release of the blank.

ROCCA: Mueller report.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that blank was telling supporters he was planning to run in 2020.

ROCCA: I guess that's probably Joe Biden.

SAGAL: It was.

ROCCA: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, Theresa May asked the EU for a three-month delay on blank.

ROCCA: Brexit.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, President Trump met with Jair Bolsonaro, the new president of blank.

ROCCA: Brazil.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Because of her cat cries to go out and won't ever leave, the French foreign minister says she has named her cat blank.

ROCCA: Brexit.

SAGAL: Yes, indeed.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Wednesday marked the start of the 2019 blank tournament.

ROCCA: Oh, the NCAA tournament.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...Bookstore in London has asked for the public's help finding a man who left blank behind after shopping there.

ROCCA: I'm going to say his children.

SAGAL: No. He left a jar full of bees.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This week, the London Review Bookshop tweeted, quote, "If you are the friendly gent who was here half an hour ago and left a big jar of bees, please come back and reclaim your bees."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Sadly, the employees didn't think the tweet will help, especially considering the guy was at the store to return a book called "How To Get Rid Of A Jar Of Bees."

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Chioke, how did Mo do on our quiz this week?

I’ANSON: Mo got six right for 12 more points, a total of 15. And now Mo is in the lead.

SAGAL: All right.

ROCCA: Wow.

SAGAL: Here's the tough question.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: How many, then, does Adam Burke need to win?

I’ANSON: Six to tie, seven to win.

SAGAL: Here we go, Adam. This is for the game. Fill in the blank. Following attacks from President Trump, lawmakers from both parties rushed to praise the late Senator blank.

ADAM BURKE: John McCain.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday Disney, completed their $71 billion acquisition of blank.

BURKE: Fox.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, documents showed that the investigation into former Trump lawyer blank began in 2017.

BURKE: Michael Cohen.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Tuesday, Mike Pence visited communities in the Midwest affected by massive blanks.

BURKE: Floods.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A man in Michigan is on the mend after accidentally blanking.

BURKE: Finding a jar of bees.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: He's on the mend after accidentally shooting himself in the foot when he tried to kill a cockroach by throwing a gun at it.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: On Monday, investigators said they found clear similarities between two crashes of 737 Max 8 planes made by blank.

BURKE: Boeing.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: For the second year in a row, Finland was named the world's blankest country.

BURKE: Happiest.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A woman's visit to her parents' grave took an unexpected turn...

(SOUNDBITE OF GONG)

SAGAL: ...When she got there and blanked.

BURKE: They jumped out from behind the tombstone...

(LAUGHTER)

BURKE: ...And went, surprise.

SAGAL: No. She was standing there, trying to pay respects to her parents when she started sinking hip-deep into the ground.

(GASPING)

ROCCA: Wow.

SAGAL: Now...

ROCCA: Cool.

SAGAL: ...We know this sounds horrifying. But don't worry, it's actually so much worse. So she's laying a wreath on the tombstone when a sinkhole opened up beneath her, sucking her into the ground. She fell forward and hit her head on the tombstone, breaking a tooth. Then she kept sinking and had to hold on to her parents' tombstone to keep from going all the way under.

(CROSSTALK)

SAGAL: As the New York Post reports, she cried out for help. But no one in the graveyard could hear her screams.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Chioke, did Adam do well enough to win? It sounded like he did well.

I’ANSON: Adam got six right for 12 more points, with a total of 15, tying with Mo. And so together, they are this week's champions.

SAGAL: Congratulations, Mo.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Congratulations, Adam. And congratulations, Negin.

FARSAD: OK.

SAGAL: What the hell.

