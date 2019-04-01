© 2020 WFAE
For Decades Plastic Garfield Phones Have Littered French Beach

Published April 1, 2019 at 6:21 AM EDT

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. For decades, the beaches around the Finistere region in France have been plagued by a bizarre form of detritus - Garfield phones, the plastic landline kind shaped like the cartoon character Garfield. Imagine walking along the beach and finding disembodied orange pieces of a grinning cat. An environmental group has finally found the source, a lost shipping container partially buried near a cave. It's still inaccessible, so there's no way to tell how many more Garfields are inside, no doubt planning their takeover of the human race. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

