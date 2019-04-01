For Decades Plastic Garfield Phones Have Littered French Beach

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. For decades, the beaches around the Finistere region in France have been plagued by a bizarre form of detritus - Garfield phones, the plastic landline kind shaped like the cartoon character Garfield. Imagine walking along the beach and finding disembodied orange pieces of a grinning cat. An environmental group has finally found the source, a lost shipping container partially buried near a cave. It's still inaccessible, so there's no way to tell how many more Garfields are inside, no doubt planning their takeover of the human race.