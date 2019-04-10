© 2020 WFAE
The Maple Syrup Cartel

By Stacey Vanek Smith
Jane Lindholm
Published April 10, 2019 at 2:55 PM EDT
CHICAGO - MARCH 10: Bottles of Kickapoo Gold organic maple syrup are displayed at the FamilyFarmed.org EXPO March 10, 2006 at the Chicago Cultural Center in downtown Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images

More than 70 percent of the world's maple syrup comes from the Canadian province of Quebec. Producing maple syrup is very dependent on the weather, but global demand doesn't quit just because of a bad spring. So the maple syrup producers of Quebec set production quotas to control over-production and a reserve, to make sure the supply never runs dry. That's right, there's a global strategic reserve of maple syrup.

Today on The Indicator, big maple. How Quebec's supply management system affects the rest of the syrup-producing world, and what that means for your breakfast table.

Corrected: April 15, 2019 at 12:00 AM EDT
A previous version of the Web story incorrectly said Canada's government set up maple syrup production quotas and a reserve. In fact, production quotas and a reserve were created solely in the province of Quebec, and they were created by maple syrup producers, not by the Canadian government.
