Drake Curse? Whoever The Rapper Roots For, They Seem To Lose

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So is the Drake curse really a thing? It seems like when the rapper roots for athletes, they lose. The LA Times gave examples. There was Serena Williams, the Toronto Raptors, the Crimson Tide - all jinxed. This week, Roma, the Italian soccer team, said, enough. It tweeted that its players are banned from taking pictures with Drake. Days later, Drake cheered on his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup playoff series. They lost. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.