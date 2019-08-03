Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be a Lil Nas X's next big hit after "Old Town Road"? Adam Burke.

ADAM BURKE: It'll actually be a response song from the horse that he rode to the Old Town Road entitled - It's All Very Well For You To Say You're Going To Ride Till You Can't No Mo, But Try It With A Friggin' SoundCloud Rapper On Your Back.

SAGAL: Aida Rodriguez.

AIDA RODRIGUEZ: I say Birkenstock Crocs And Avocado Toast so that he can reach all the other white people that he missed.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Stand By A Female Dog?

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Burke, Aida Rodriguez and Paula Poundstone. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal, and we'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.