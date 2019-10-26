Astros Beat Nationals 4-1 In Game 3 Of 2019 World Series

The Houston Astros beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 in Game 3 of the 2019 World Series in a game they had to win, breaking the Nationals' eight-game winning streak in the postseason.

Houston, trailing the series 2-0, led the scoring with an RBI single in the second inning by right-fielder Josh Reddick after shortstop Carlos Correa doubled off of Washington's starting pitcher Aníbal Sánchez.

The Astros added another run in the third inning on a single by left-fielder Michael Brantley, scoring second-baseman José Altuve, who had doubled and reached third base on an error by the Nats left-fielder Juan Soto. Houston's 2-0 lead after three innings proved to be all they needed to take Game 3.

"I just liked the competitiveness of our at-bats," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said in a postgame interview. "We were kind of pretty focused on handing the baton to the next guy, which is really important. We're at our best when we do that."

The Nationals got on the board in the bottom of the fourth inning on a triple by center fielder Victor Robles, scoring first baseman Ryan Zimmerman who had opened the frame with a walk, making the score 2-1.

The Astros responded with a run in the fifth inning after José Altuve doubled and Brantley singled for his second RBI, extending their lead to 3-1.

The Nats had chances to score, stranding eight runners over the first five innings, and 12 overall.

Houston chased Nats' starter Sánchez in the top of the sixth after he gave up a homer to catcher Robinson Chirinos and then walked pinch hitter Kyle Tucker. The homer made the score 4-1.

Here's what made this a must-win game for Houston: no team in the history of the Fall Classic has ever come back to win after losing the first three games. The Astros made sure they would not be in that position.

Game 3 was the first World Series game played in the nation's capital since 1933.

Game 4 in Washington will feature Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin against the Astros' rookie Jose Urquidy.

