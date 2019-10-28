Distilling The Success Of Craft Distilleries
All this month, we’ve been marking the hundred-year anniversary by re-airing some of our most thought-provoking shows on drinking, sobriety, and everything in-between.
For more than a decade, alcohol was illegal in the United States – a so-called “noble experiment” that collapsed under the weight of organized crime and public pressure.
Today, we’re wrapping up our series, “The American Spirit,” with a look at craft distilleries.
What makes a distillery “craft”? What’s the state of distilling in America?
GUESTS
Avery J.C. Kleinman, Producer, 1A; @AveryJCK
Rachel Gardner, Founder & owner, Republic Restoratives;
Brian Christensen, Editor, Artisan Spirit Magazine; @ArtisanSpiritM
Margie Lehrman, CEO, American Craft Spirits Association; @CraftSpiritsUS
Courtney McKee, Owner & founder, Headframe Spirits; @SpiritofButte
