Rookie Dwayne Haskins Celebrates First Victory As A Pro With A Selfie With A Fan

Yesterday, Washington's pro football team was just about to clinch their second win this NFL season. The starting quarterback, rookie Dwayne Haskins, just had to run one more meaningless play in what's called victory formation.

But no one could find Haskins. Here's head coach Bill Callahan.

BILL CALLAHAN: (Laughter) We were looking for him, too.

KELLY: Turns out the 22-year-old quarterback was celebrating his first victory as a pro in a very Generation Z way. He was taking a selfie with a fan in the stands. Dwayne Haskins explains.

DWAYNE HASKINS: I was so hyped, I think I broke a water bottle. I look up and we're in victory. Oh, I thought the game was over with already. But I'll get it next time.

KELLY: Rookie mistake there, Dwayne.

CHANG: The good news for football purists aghast at victory selfies - this is Washington football after all, so next time may not be until next year.

