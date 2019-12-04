Internet Mourns Death Of Feline Star Lil Bub

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

The Internet is mourning one of its most famous feline stars.

UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: Please welcome the tiny cat from the tiny town of Bloomington, Ind., Lil Bub.

MARTIN: Lil Bub's droopy tongue, diminutive stature and giant green eyes made her an Internet sensation with more than 2 million Instagram followers.

Sadly, Lil Bub died on Sunday. Owner Mike Bridavsky rescued Lil Bub from a litter in 2011 thinking that she would need some extra care because she had a number of genetic anomalies.

MIKE BRIDAVSKY: And I really just sort of assumed she probably wasn't going to live very long, maybe about six months or so. And I thought, well, I can at least take care of her for that amount of time.

GREENE: But Lil Bub did live and thrived. Bridavsky started a Tumblr blog to share her cuteness with friends. Then they decided to make Lil Bub T-shirts to raise money for charity.

BRIDAVSKY: I posted a link on the Tumblr about preordering these shirts, and the next thing we know, we've got, like, 200 preorders for these shirts. And then from there sort of - it got a little crazy. BuzzFeed posted an article that went viral.

MARTIN: That article led to a "Good Morning America" appearance and her fame soared. Over the years, Lil Bub's helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for animal welfare organizations.

GREENE: But through all the glamour, Bridavsky says what was most important was Lil Bub's message.

BRIDAVSKY: I believe that Bub represented sort of, like, all of our differences. It's our differences that make us who we are, and it's nothing to be ashamed of.

