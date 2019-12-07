Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will the Peleton guy get his wife next year? - Adam Felber.

ADAM FELBER: He'll re-gift the Peloton he gave to the wife who will dump him this year.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Aida Rodriguez.

AIDA RODRIGUEZ: A bigger couch because he's going to be sleeping on it for the next year.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: He's going to Jared's.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Felber, Aida Rodriguez and Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to all of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thank you so much. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week. This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.