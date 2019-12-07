Predictions
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will the Peleton guy get his wife next year? - Adam Felber.
ADAM FELBER: He'll re-gift the Peloton he gave to the wife who will dump him this year.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Aida Rodriguez.
AIDA RODRIGUEZ: A bigger couch because he's going to be sleeping on it for the next year.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.
ALONZO BODDEN: He's going to Jared's.
(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Adam Felber, Aida Rodriguez and Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to all of you for listening.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: Thank you so much. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week. This is NPR.