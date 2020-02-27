© 2020 WFAE
Mistaken Identity: Utah Jail Releases Wrong Inmate

Published February 27, 2020 at 6:21 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Matthew Belnap was due for release from a Utah jail. But instead of walking free, he schemed with a fellow inmate to get both of them out. Authorities say he shaved a fellow inmate's head so the two looked alike. His friend went first and got out under the false identity. Mr. Belnap then complained he hadn't been released yet. Authorities caught their mistake then, but they're still hunting for the fugitive who got away. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

