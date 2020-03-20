Margrethe Vestager: How Can We Ensure Fair Competition Online?

Part 4 of theTED Radio Hour episode IRL Online.

About Margrethe Vestager's TED Talk

When we shop in a store, we're used to having options. But in a digital economy controlled by tech monopolies, choice isn't built in. Margrethe Vestager is on a mission to change that.

About Margrethe Vestager

Margrethe Vestager is the European Commissioner for Competition. She's also Executive Vice President of the European Commission for a "Europe Fit for the Digital Age."

Over the past six years in her role as Competition Commissioner, Vestager has been called, "the most powerful regulator of Big Tech on the planet." In 2016, her office fined Apple $14.5 billion for tax evasion and to date has forced Google to pay $9 billion for a series of illegal, market-controlling practices. Currently, her antitrust office is investigating Amazon, Apple, and Facebook for unfair business practices.

Vestager was the Minister for Economic Affairs and the Interior in Denmark from 2011 to 2014. From 2007 to 2014, she was the political leader of the Danish Social Liberal Party.

