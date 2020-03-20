Zeynep Tufekci: How Do We Build Systems Of Trust Online?

Part 2 of theTED Radio Hour episode IRL Online

With so much data collected on our online behavior, it's bound to be misused. Sociologist Zeynep Tufekci says to rebuild trust in the internet, we need to entirely restructure how it operates.

Zeynep Tufekci is an associate professor at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, at the School of Information and Library Science.

She is the author of Twitter and Tear Gas: The Ecstatic, Fragile Politics of Networked Protest in the 21st Century and a contributing opinion writer to the New York Times op-ed section.

Previously, she was an Andrew Carnegie Fellow in the Social Sciences and Humanities, and a fellow at the Center for Information Technology Policy at Princeton University, during which she taught at the Woodrow Wilson School of Public Policy and International Affairs. She was also previously a fellow at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University, where she is now a faculty associate.

