Richard Culatta: Can This Crisis Revolutionize The Way We Teach?

What does a global pandemic mean for our education system? Educator Richard Culatta discusses the ways we can teach for better humans virtually... and the opportunity this moment presents.

Richard Culatta is the CEO of the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE).

Previously, Culatta served as the chief innovation officer for the state of Rhode Island. In this role, he focused on developing partnerships to improve opportunities for students, including launching a program to make Rhode Island the first state to offer computer science in every K-12 school and creating a state vision for personalized learning. He also was the director of the Office of Educational Technology for the U.S. Department of Education from 2013 to 2015.

Culatta began his career in the classroom teaching high school Spanish. He holds a bachelor's degree in Spanish teaching, and a master's in educational psychology and technology, both from Brigham Young University.

