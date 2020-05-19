© 2020 WFAE
Labrador Retriever Receives Honorary Degree From Virginia Tech

Published May 19, 2020 at 6:58 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. They say you can't teach an old dog new tricks. But apparently, you can give him a Ph.D. Moose, an 8-year-old Labrador retriever, received an honorary degree in veterinary medicine from Virginia Tech last week. He earned the dog-torate (ph) after six years of service as a therapy dog at the university. Because of social distancing, Moose got his degree in a virtual ceremony. But there was still plenty of pup and circumstance. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition