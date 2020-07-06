© 2020 WFAE
The Night That Lasted A Lifetime: How Psychology Was Misused In Teen's Murder Case

By Shankar Vedantam
Cat SchuknechtParth ShahTara BoyleRhaina Cohen
Published July 6, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
At seventeen years old, Fred Clay was sentenced to prison for a crime he did not commit. Various flawed ideas in psychology were used to determine his guilt.
On an autumn night in 1979, a young cab driver named Jeffrey Boyajian was sitting in his taxi, waiting for his next fare. It was around 4 a.m., and he was parked in downtown Boston's red-light district, known then as the 'Combat Zone.'

Three men approached the curb and got into Jeffrey's cab. He drove them across the city to a public housing complex called the Archdale Housing Development.

When Jeffrey stopped the cab, the three passengers made their real intentions clear. They pulled Jeffrey out of the car to rob him. After he begged for his life, one of the men raised his left arm and fired several shots into Jeffrey's head.

Minutes later, the police arrived to find Jeffrey lying in a pool of his own blood near a dumpster. The robbers had fled.

Over the next few days, police used now-discredited psychological techniques — including hypnosis — to get two eyewitnesses to identify the shooters. One of them, they claimed, was sixteen-year-old Fred Clay.

Fred Clay's image was part of a twelve-photo array shown to two eyewitnesses in Jeffrey Boyajian's murder case. Both witnesses identified Fred â â but only after police used flawed psychological techniques to elicit their testimonies.
/ Lisa Kavanaugh / CPCS Innocence Program
Fred remembers the day the police came to arrest him.

"They told me that I was being arrested for [the] murder of a cab driver," said Fred. "And I said, 'Excuse me, you got the wrong person.'"

The night of the murder, Fred had been asleep in bed at his foster home. His foster mother had seen him, and could have backed up his alibi.

But the police were sure they had the right person.

"People say they want to know the truth," said Fred. "But when you tell them the truth, they don't respect the truth."

Eventually, Fred was tried in court for the murder. The state relied on questionable psychological practices and ideas about human behavior as it argued for Fred's guilt, and determined that he should be sentenced as an adult.

This week on Hidden Brain, we go back four decades to retrace the steps of Fred's arrest and prosecution. We'll uncover the harm that arose when flawed ideas from psychology — ideas that continue to pervade some courtrooms today — were used to put a teenager behind bars for life.

Additional Resources:

" Wrongfully Jailed For 38 Years, Fred Clay Rebuilds His Life In Lowell," by Chris Burrell, WGBH, 2018.

" Eyewitness testimony," by Gary Wells, Encyclopedia of Crime and Punishment, 2002.

" False witness: why is the US still using hypnosis to convict criminals?" by Ariel Ramchandani, The Guardian, 2019.

" Invisible Ink? What Rorschach Tests Really Tell Us," Association for Psychological Science, 2009.

" The Reasonable Black Child: Race, Adolescence, and the Fourth Amendment," by Kristin Henning, American University Law Review, 2018.

" The Essence of Innocence: Consequences of Dehumanizing Black Children," Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, 2014.

"The Memory Room: Part 1 and Part 2" by The Dallas Morning News,2020.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Shankar Vedantam
Shankar Vedantam is NPR's social science correspondent and the host of Hidden Brain. The focus of his reporting is on human behavior and the social sciences, and how research in those fields can get listeners to think about the news in unusual and interesting ways. Hidden Brain is among the most popular podcasts in the world, with over two million downloads per week. The Hidden Brain radio show is featured on some 250 public radio stations across the United States.
Cat Schuknecht
Parth Shah
Parth Shah is an associate producer at Hidden Brain. He came to NPR in 2016 as a Kroc Fellow.
Tara Boyle
Tara Boyle is the supervising producer of NPR's Hidden Brain. In this role, Boyle oversees the production of both the Hidden Brain radio show and podcast, providing editorial guidance and support to host Shankar Vedantam and the shows' producers. Boyle also coordinates Shankar's Hidden Brain segments on Morning Edition and other NPR shows, and oversees collaborations with partners both internal and external to NPR. Previously, Boyle spent a decade at WAMU, the NPR station in Washington, D.C. She has reported for The Boston Globe, and began her career in public radio at WBUR in Boston.
Rhaina Cohen
Rhaina Cohen is an associate producer for the social science show Hidden Brain. She's especially proud of episodes she produced on why sexual assault allegations are now being taken seriously, on obstacles to friendship that men face and why we rehash difficult memories.
