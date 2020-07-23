Animals At BioPark Zoo In Albuquerque Sell Art During Lockdown

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When the BioPark Zoo in Albuquerque had to close because of the pandemic, they realized they had to get creative, and they did. Or rather, the residents did. KOB-TV reports that the zoo is now selling art created by the animals themselves. The Art Gone Wild project will help buy new equipment for the animals and their keepers. You can pick the colors for your not-so-look-alike Vermeer painted by a deer or a knockoff Renoir by the alligator. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.