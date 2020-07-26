Puzzle: Around The World Jumble
On-air challenge:I'm going to give you some words. For each one, change one letter to two new letters to name a country.
Example. Belle --> Belize
1. Fence
2. Grace
3. Brawl
4. No Say
5. Polar
6. Debark
7. Brunt
8. Mondo
9. Malaria
10. Panda (three different answers)
Last week's challenge: From listener James Matthews, of Little Rock, Ark. Think of a six-letter word for something you might wear. Insert an "O" in the exact middle, and you'll get a phrase meaning "Not aware." What is it?
Challenge answer: Outfit --> Out of it
Winner:Flora Kupferman of San Francisco.
This week's challenge:From listener Dominick Talvacchio of Chicago. Think of a common two-word phrase for something you experience in a desert. Rearrange the letters to get a single word for something you should do in the desert as a result.
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, July 30, at 3 p.m. ET.
