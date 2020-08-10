Delivery Driver Joins Singapore's National Day Parade

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Delivery drivers are working overtime, so it's fitting that one decided to tag along at the end of a parade. It was Singapore's National Day parade. People lined the route, flags in hand, cheering the country's 55th birthday. And video on social media shows a delivery man on a motorbike joined the tail end of that parade, smiling and waving. Maybe drivers deserve their own parade. They could just drop off stuff along the route. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.