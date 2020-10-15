FinnAir Believes Travelers Miss Flying And Airplane Food

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A lot of us miss traveling, taking a long flight to somewhere exotic. But do we actually miss airplane food? Finnair thinks so. The airline has partnered with a local supermarket chain to recreate its business-class meals. They'll sell dishes once featured on Europe-to-Asia flights, like arctic char, teriyaki beef and reindeer meatballs. All that's missing is the stale dinner roll and the guy in the seat next to you eating with his elbow on your armrest. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.