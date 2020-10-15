The News Roundup — Domestic

The Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration is allowed to end counting in the 2020 census early despite originally being planned to finish at the end of the month. Oct. 15 marked the end of this decade’s count.

Hospitals in the Midwest are feeling the strain of the coronavirus pandemic after infection rates in the region have skyrocketed. States like Montana, Nebraska and the Dakotas are falling prey to what some have referred to as the “ patchwork pandemic.” Unlike other countries, the United States never brought its coronavirus infection rate down and so hotspots of COVID-19 have moved around the country.

Judge Amy Coney Barrett sat for her Supreme Court confirmation hearing this week. She fielded questions on topics such as the Affordable Care Act and Roe v. Wade.

“I think for the last few nominations, nominees have definitely avoided answering questions on how they would decide certain cases,” says @LeahLitman.

— 1A (@1a) October 13, 2020

We cover the most important stories from around the country on the News Roundup.

Copyright 2020 WAMU 88.5. To see more, visit WAMU 88.5.