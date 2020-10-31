© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'In The Act Of Living, You're A Revolutionary': Anthony McGill Talks With Lara Downes

By Lara Downes
Published October 31, 2020 at 5:01 AM EDT

Anthony McGill is a musician's musician. You might remember his performance with Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman and Gabriela Montero at President Obama's inauguration in 2009. You might have seen him leading the clarinet section at the New York Philharmonic, or as a soloist on stages around the world. Or maybe you've heard that he's won the 2020 Avery Fisher Prize, a $100,000 award given to a musician "whose vision and leadership expand the reach of classical music."

Anthony extends his reach even further as he joins me to talk about the intersection of artistry and activism and the surprising paths we sometimes take to get there.

On May 27, two days after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, McGill picked up his clarinet and offered a musical response to systemic racism and violence. He asked his fellow musicians to join him with these words: "This time, let's try and take two knees in the struggle for justice and decency. No guidelines. Your message, your voice, your mission, your focus. Just two knees for what you believe in. Pass it along."

And we did. From our homes around the country, we poured out our grief and rage into hundreds of quiet, solo performances. Together they sounded a lot like transformation — from what Martin Luther King called the "jangling discords of our nation" into "a beautiful symphony of brotherhood."

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Music
Lara Downes
Lara Downes is among the foremost American pianists of her generation, a trailblazer both on and off the stage, whose musical roadmap seeks inspiration from the legacies of history, family and collective memory. As a chart-topping recording artist, a powerfully charismatic performer, a curator and tastemaker, Downes is recognized as a cultural visionary on the national arts scene.