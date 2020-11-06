© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Philadelphia Voters Anxiously Wait For Ballot Counting To End

WHYY | By Katie Meyer
Published November 6, 2020 at 4:31 PM EST

Former Vice President Joe Biden has pulled ahead in Pennsylvania over President Trump. NPR talks with voters in Philadelphia, where mail-in ballots have made a big difference.

Copyright 2020 WHYY

Tags

Morning EditionAll Things Considered
Katie Meyer
Katie Meyer is WITF’s Capitol bureau chief, and she covers all things state politics for public radio stations throughout Pennsylvania. Katie came to Harrisburg by way of New York City, where she worked at Fordham University’s public radio station, WFUV, as an anchor, general assignment reporter, and co-host of an original podcast. A 2016 graduate of Fordham, she won several awards for her work at WFUV, including four 2016 Gracies. Katie is a native New Yorker, though she originally hails from Troy, a little farther up the Hudson River. She can attest that the bagels are still pretty good there.
See stories by Katie Meyer