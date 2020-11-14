-
The Biden-Harris administration is poised to revive proposals that could change how LGBTQ people and people with roots in the Middle East or North Africa can identify themselves for the next census.
-
Concerns about the accuracy of the census after Trump officials cut the count short have led to calls for a do-over. But the proposal comes with major legal, financial and logistical complications.
-
The legal fight continues over whether President Trump can alter numbers that set up the next Electoral College map, and there's a question of whether Congress will give more time for quality checks.
-
The justices will hear oral arguments Nov. 30, increasing the potential for Trump to try to omit unauthorized immigrants from the census numbers used to reallocate House seats during his current term.
-
The census can end on Oct. 15, according to The Supreme Court. Ending it early risks an undercount, according to experts and advocate. So what now?
-
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Trump administration may end counting for the 2020 census on Oct. 15. Lower courts previously ordered the administration to keep counting through Oct. 31.
-
The Trump administration asked, and the Supreme Court allowed, for a suspension to a lower court order that extends the census schedule. The move sharpens the threat of an incomplete count.
-
Census advocates are concerned that confusion resulting from schedule changes the Trump administration made to the 2020 census could lead to a significant undercount in states like Texas.
-
The abrupt addition of appointees at a federal statistical agency largely run by career civil servants has raised concerns about political interference with the 2020 census.
-
A Trump administration request to suspend a lower court order that extends the census schedule has been denied by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.