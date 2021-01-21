The News Roundup — Domestic

Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th president of the United States this week in a lightly-attended ceremony in Washington D.C. Kamala Harris was sworn in as the 49th vice president of the United States and is the first Black person, first South Asian American and first woman to hold the office. The first days of the Biden administration included a slew of executive orders undoing some of the Trump administration’s practices and policies. He rejoined the Paris climate agreement and restored American ties with the World Health Organization.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump spent much of his final days in office signing pardons and commuting sentences. Some of those who received a pardon were his associates, including former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement spent the last day of the Trump administration engaging in final deportations, including one to Mauritania, before the Biden administration imposed a freeze on some deportations.

We talk about the first days of the Biden administration and more on the News Roundup.

Niala Boodhoo of “Axios Today” hosts this show.

